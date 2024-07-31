WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.
WEC Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $91.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
