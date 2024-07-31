Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of PB opened at $73.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

