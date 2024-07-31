Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CME Group (CME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) recently:

7/25/2024 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $212.00 to $213.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $193.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $228.00 to $208.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – CME Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $206.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.71. 1,853,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,571. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

Get CME Group Inc alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.