Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,450. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

