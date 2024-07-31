WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 71.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCC stock opened at $170.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.32. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

