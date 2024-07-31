Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.
Western Union Stock Up 0.7 %
WU traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,358,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.62%.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
