Westpark Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

SpringBig Stock Performance

Shares of SpringBig stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. SpringBig has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.36.

Get SpringBig alerts:

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringBig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringBig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.