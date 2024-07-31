Whalerock Point Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.43. 1,835,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,133. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

