Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,862,641 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.07. 321,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.39. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $181.11. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

