William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $21.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.24. William Blair has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.12 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

NYSE:CB opened at $276.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

