William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $256.00 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.40. The stock has a market cap of $32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

