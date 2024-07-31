William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of ROL opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rollins by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

