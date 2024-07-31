William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.13. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $95.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.40. ASGN has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $106.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13.

Insider Transactions at ASGN

In related news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in ASGN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

