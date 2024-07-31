William Blair Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.26. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2025 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.26.

Shares of BIIB opened at $211.89 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $278.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

