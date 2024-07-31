Windacre Partnership LLC Has $92.50 Million Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Herbalife accounts for approximately 1.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned approximately 9.21% of Herbalife worth $92,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Herbalife by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Herbalife by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of Herbalife stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,605. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

