Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $456.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.61.

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $373.88. 1,288,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,271. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.47 and a 200-day moving average of $360.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

