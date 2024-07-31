Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta Sells 124 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Winmark Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WINA traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.67. 15,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,313. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $330.25 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.73.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 15.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Winmark by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Winmark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Winmark

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.