WMS Partners LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WMS Partners LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,496,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

