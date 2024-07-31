WMS Partners LLC Has $50.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.5% of WMS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $50,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.25. 490,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.