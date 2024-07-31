WMS Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,241,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $253.68. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

