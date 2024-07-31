Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.99. 1,253,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Woodward has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.22.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

