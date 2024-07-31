World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $122.13 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $122.13 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00040118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,378,433 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

