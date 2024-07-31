WPWealth LLP Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

WPWealth LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.38. 133,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.54. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

