WPWealth LLP Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WPWealth LLP lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,133,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,727,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

