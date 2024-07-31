WPWealth LLP Sells 640 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

WPWealth LLP trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up about 0.5% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WPWealth LLP owned 0.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $201,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

