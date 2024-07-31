Wrapped CRO Price Hits $0.0888 (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $80.42 million and $1.18 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0888 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 905,840,281 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 907,579,035.0012635. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08849753 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $921,600.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.