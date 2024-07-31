Wrapped Matic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69.41 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $69.41 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 139,705,633 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 139,004,632.74971655. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.50731053 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3339 active market(s) with $21,559,214.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

