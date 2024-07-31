WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$255.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$235.00 to C$255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$237.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$248.00 to C$249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$238.83.
WSP Global Stock Performance
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.76 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0954598 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total value of C$595,099,169.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
