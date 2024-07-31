Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Position Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,372,000. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $76.20. 66,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,956. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $1,314,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

