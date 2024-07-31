XPO (XPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

