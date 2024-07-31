Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.20. 839,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average is $130.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

