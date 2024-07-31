Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.39.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $233.65 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

