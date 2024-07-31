Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.
Zebra Technologies stock traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.96. 67,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,735. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.09 and a 200 day moving average of $293.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
