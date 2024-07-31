Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.96. 67,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,735. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.09 and a 200 day moving average of $293.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

