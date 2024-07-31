Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Ziff Davis worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 126.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on ZD. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
ZD stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.16. 298,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,092. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.29.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ziff Davis
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.