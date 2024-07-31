Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,124,392.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,904,218.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at $684,593,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.