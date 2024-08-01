1,181 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $193.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.
IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
