14,928 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 644,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. 2,155,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,450. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

