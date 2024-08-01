18,466 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 202,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

