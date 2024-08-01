21,800 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. CWM LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 22,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

