28,890 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,779,000 after acquiring an additional 667,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 137,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 97,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu bought 108,303 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 264,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

