30,957 Shares in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 47.3% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 155,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,891. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

