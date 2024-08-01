3,181 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.20. The stock had a trading volume of 125,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.22. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

