33,763 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 48.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 103,775.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.82%.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

