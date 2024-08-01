3,396 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,917.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

UPRO stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,348,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,771. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

