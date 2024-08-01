36,556 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,556 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $33,679,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.21. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.