37,175 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Bought by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a market cap of $854.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
