4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

4imprint Group stock remained flat at $78.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

