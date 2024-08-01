4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

4imprint Group plc (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
4imprint Group Stock Performance
4imprint Group stock remained flat at $78.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.
About 4imprint Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 4imprint Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.