50,500 Shares in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Clear Secure by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Clear Secure by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.
Clear Secure Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,883. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $179.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Clear Secure Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Clear Secure Profile
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
