51,900 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 425,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 145,887 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $259,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16,140.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 68,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NLY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 980,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.