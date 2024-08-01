5,589 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,987,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,773,814. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NYSE:VRT traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

